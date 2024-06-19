Pashinyan holds phone conversation with Erdogan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On June 18, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The news release issued by the government press office reads:

“The Prime Minister congratulated the president of Turkey on Kurban Bayram, and the Turkey’s president congratulated the Prime Minister on the upcoming Vardavar-Feast of the Transfiguration of Jesus Christ.

President Erdogan offered condolences to Prime Minister Pashinyan with regard to the recent floods in the northern regions of Armenia.

The leaders underlined their political will to fully normalize the relations between Armenia and Turkey without any preconditions.

In this regard the leaders noted the importance of the continuation of meetings between the special representatives of both countries and reconfirmed the agreements reached so far.

The leaders also noted with satisfaction the ongoing dialogue between high level officials of Armenia and Turkey. They also discussed recent developments in the region and international agenda.”