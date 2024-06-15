Armenia sends a note of protest to Belarus - Mediamax.am

Armenia sends a note of protest to Belarus


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan stated today that Armenia has sent a note of protest to Belarus.

“A note of protest was sent to the Belarusian side regarding the comments of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus made on June 13.

 

While expressing wishes of a leadership that thinks about the future of the country, one should have such a leadership. In the case of Belarus, it is currently, indeed, a luxury,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

 

On June 13 spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Belarus Anatoly Glaz, commenting on the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, said that “if someone decided to divert attention from internal problems with the image of an external enemy, it is a very short-sighted position.”

 

Belarus recalls its ambassador to Armenia

“We all see how difficult the internal political situation is in Armenia today. And different people, of course, have different resistance to serious emotional stress. We can understand this. But we do not understand what Belarus has to do with it,” Anatoly Glaz said.

