U.S. Deputy Secretary of State will visit Armenia next week

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma will travel to Armenia from June 17-19.

He will participate in the U.S.-Armenia Local Government Forum on Democracy and will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“This visit reflects our intention to further strengthen bilateral ties with the Armenian people”, Department of State said.

Deputy Secretary Verma will lead a delegation of state and local officials representing California, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, and Pennsylvania.

He will be accompanied by Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy Nina Hachigian, who leads the new subnational diplomacy team at the State Department, and Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Sarah Morgenthau.