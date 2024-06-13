Belarus recalls its ambassador to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Belarus Anatoly Glaz, said today that Belarus has recalled its ambassador to Armenia for consultations.

“As to the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the representative of the Armenian Embassy was summoned to the Foreign Ministry,” the spokesperson said.

He noted that Belarus does not intend to worsen relations with Armenia, “despite the fact that Yerevan is being pushed to do so by foreign players.”

“It is important to understand that we have long, close, friendly relations and a common history with Armenia, today we also have mutually beneficial trade and close business contacts. We are not going to worsen these relations, no matter how much external players push the Armenian leadership to do so,” said Glaz, as reported by TASS, commenting on the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported that the Armenian ambassador to Belarus was recalled to Yerevan.