Armenia’s ambassador to Belarus recalled to Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan said that Armenia’s ambassador to Belarus has been recalled to Yerevan for consultations.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that “from now on, no official representative of Armenia will visit Belarus.”

“Should I go and sit down with the president of Belarus in CSTO format and discuss an issue? I state that I will never visit Belarus again, as long as Alexander Lukashenko is the president of Belarus,” Nikol Pashinyan said in the National Assembly.

Pashinyan noted that “one of the CSTO leaders” stated that he supported Azerbaijan during 2020 war, meaning Lukashenko.