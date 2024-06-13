Armenia-U.S. bilateral Defense Consultations to be conducted

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia and the U.S. will hold Bilateral Defense Consultations to regularize planning of defense cooperation objectives.

This is said in the joint statement released on the occasion of the Armenia-U.S. Strategic Dialogue Capstone meeting held in Yerevan on June 11.

It says that representatives of the Armenian Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense also commended the start of the first annual Staff Talks between the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia and U.S. European Command in May 2024.