US administration to continue to support Armenia’s government

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The U.S. administration will continue to support the Armenian government to promote reforms in various directions.

The government’s press office reports that James O’Brien, U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, said this at a meeting with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today.

Pashinyan highlighted the importance of holding U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue Capstone meeting in Yerevan, expressing conviction that it will give a new impetus to the further development and strengthening of multi-sectoral cooperation. The Prime Minister also attached importance to the effective implementation of the agreements reached during the Armenia-EU-US high-level meeting held in Brussels on May 5.

The interlocutors referred to the discussions on the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the border demarcation process based on the Alma-Ata Declaration.

“The Prime Minister noted that the Armenian government has approved the housing provision program for forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh and emphasized the need for the support of international partners in its implementation,” the news release reads.