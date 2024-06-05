EU ready to implement the agenda of expansion of relations with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed today about the importance of implementation of the agreements reached at the Armenia-EU-US high-level meeting held in Brussels on April 5.

Receiving Michael Siebert, managing director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, regional cooperation and OSCE at the EU’s External Action Service, Pashinyan emphasized the need to develop ties not only in the political, but also in the economic, technological, and tourism sectors.

The government’s press office reports that Michael Siebert emphasized the EU’s commitment and readiness to develop cooperation with Armenia. He said that the EU will continue to actively contribute to the full implementation of the agenda for the expansion of relations with Armenia.