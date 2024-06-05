EU ready to implement the agenda of expansion of relations with Armenia - Mediamax.am

1230 views

EU ready to implement the agenda of expansion of relations with Armenia


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed today about the importance of implementation of the agreements reached at the Armenia-EU-US high-level meeting held in Brussels on April 5.

Receiving Michael Siebert, managing director for Russia, Eastern Partnership, Central Asia, regional cooperation and OSCE at the EU’s External Action Service, Pashinyan emphasized the need to develop ties not only in the political, but also in the economic, technological, and tourism sectors.

 

The government’s press office reports that Michael Siebert emphasized the EU’s commitment and readiness to develop cooperation with Armenia. He said that the EU will continue to actively contribute to the full implementation of the agenda for the expansion of relations with Armenia.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Region | June 5, 2024 17:05
Baku states about “positive dynamics” in talks with Armenia

Foreign Policy | June 5, 2024 10:56
Russia urges Armenia not to trust the West

Region | June 4, 2024 17:14
Sullivan and Kilic state about importance of signing a peace agreement
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024