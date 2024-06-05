UN conference delegates urged to push for the release of Armenian prisoners

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Civil and human rights activists from Germany demanded Azerbaijan and personally President Ilham Aliyev to release Armenian prisoners before the upcoming UN COP29 conference on climate change scheduled in Baku in November.

A protest was held outside the World Conference Center in Bonn, where the UN climate change conference is being held.

One of the activists, Jonathan Spanbenbetg, called on conference participants, the international community and human rights organizations to pay attention to the fact that COP29 will be held in a country where human rights are grossly violated.

He reminded that Azerbaijan was pursuing a policy of genocide against Armenians, expelling 120,000 civilians from Nagorno Karabakh, destroying historical monuments and erasing the Armenian heritage from the face of the earth.

The participants called on the delegates to the Bonn conference to take immediate action for the release of Armenian prisoners and to demonstrate a commitment to respect for fundamental human rights and freedoms.

A campaign has been launched in social networks to draw attention to this topic. Everyone can make a post, petition or photo with the hashtag #COP29 and call for attention to the problem of the political prisoners in Baku.

The actions in Bonn will continue until June 13.