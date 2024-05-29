Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry has a new secretary general

Yerevan /Mediamax/. By the decision of Armenia’s Prime Minister, Davit Karapetyan has been appointed secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Davit Karapetyan was the advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in 2021-2024. Prior to that, he held the positions of assistant to the first deputy prime minister, advisor to the National Assembly speaker.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.