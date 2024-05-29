Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry has a new secretary general - Mediamax.am

Armenian Foreign Affairs Ministry has a new secretary general


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. By the decision of Armenia’s Prime Minister, Davit Karapetyan has been appointed secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Davit Karapetyan was the advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan in 2021-2024. Prior to that, he held the positions of assistant to the first deputy prime minister, advisor to the National Assembly speaker.

