Russia’s ambassador to Armenia recalled to Moscow

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated today that the Russian ambassador to Armenia was recalled to Moscow.

“On May 24, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin was recalled to Moscow for consultations,” says the statement published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

