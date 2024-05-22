Khamenei says development of relations between Armenia and Iran has oppositions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei stated today that the development of relations between Iran and Armenia has oppositions.

IRNA reports that Ali Khamenei, stated this today, during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is visiting Iran to attend the farewell ceremony for President Raisi killed in a helicopter crash.

The Supreme Leader noted that Iran’s policy of expanding relations with Armenia will continue under the guidance of Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhbar.

He noted that the late president was very sensitive to the border issues related to Armenia, and “these sensitivities and cares should still be taken into account.”

“We should be able to secure our interests,” Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.