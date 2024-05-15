European Commission Executive Vice-President to visit Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. European Commission Executive Vice-President and Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis will participate in the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Yerevan, representing the European Union.

Dombrovskis will participate in a panel on Critical Raw Materials, witness a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between EBRD and Kazakhstan to develop its mining sector sustainably - part of implementing the EU-Kazakhstan CRM roadmap. He will also take part in the EBRD Board of Governors Plenary session.

The EVP will meet senior Armenian government officials, including President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as well as Deputy Prime Ministers, Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Khachatryan.