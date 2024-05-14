Pashinyan to attend Copenhagen Democracy Summit - Mediamax.am

1083 views

Pashinyan to attend Copenhagen Democracy Summit


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/.  Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on May 14-15, the initiator and organizer of which is former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

 

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and other officials will also participate in the summit.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | May 13, 2024 14:04
Pashinyan to attend Copenhagen Democracy Summit

Foreign Policy | May 13, 2024 13:41
Pashinyan and OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan process

Foreign Policy | May 13, 2024 10:03
OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024