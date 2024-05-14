Pashinyan to attend Copenhagen Democracy Summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on May 14-15, the initiator and organizer of which is former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and other officials will also participate in the summit.
