Pashinyan and OSCE Chairman-in-Office discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed today at the meeting with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister for Foreign, Trade and European Affairs of Malta Ian Borg the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Ian Borg emphasized the organization’s commitment to support and promote sustainable peace and resolution of conflicts throughout the OSCE region, the effective use of the organization’s toolkit in accordance with the OSCE mandate, in favor of ensuring regional stability and security,” the Government said in a news release.

At the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and Ian Borg discussed issues related to the cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the OSCE, exchanged views on the developments taking place in the South Caucasus.