Alen Simonyan: Russia carries out disinformation campaign

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said that “Russia carries out a campaign of disinformation and intimidation.”

“It is worrying that many Russian government officials dare to dictate the interests of Armenia and speak on behalf of the Armenian people.

The hybrid attack of Russia and Azerbaijan against Armenia, connected with the trilateral meeting held in Brussels on April 5 with the participation of Armenian Prime Minister, President of the European Commission and the U.S. Secretary of State, is a vivid example of what I said.

Disinformation and intimidation were used to obstruct this meeting, and when failed, an attempt was made to distort the results of the meeting.

In response to recent events, the Armenian government banned the broadcasting of Russian state TV propaganda program in the territory of Armenia to stop the dissemination of hate speech and interference in Armenia’s internal affairs,” Alen Simonyan said, speaking at the conference of parliament speakers of the EU member states.