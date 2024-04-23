Putin and Pashinyan may meet in the “short term”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be able to discuss topical issues during their personal meeting.
Asked whether Moscow had no fears that Yerevan would demand the withdrawal of the Russian military base from Armenia, the Kremlin spokesman said: “There have been no signals in this regard.”
“We expect that already in the short term President Putin and Prime Minister Pashinyan will have an opportunity to discuss these and, if necessary, other topical issues in person,” Dmitry Peskov said.
