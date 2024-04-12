India to appoint defense attaché to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia will be one of the 10 countries where India will appoint defense attaches.
TASS reported about this citing the Indian PTI agency.
According to it, a defense attaché has been appointed to Armenia, “with which India has already reached agreement on supplying Pinaka launchers, Akash short-range anti-air missile system and other weapons.”
