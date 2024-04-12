Russia, Turkey believe the “collective West” destabilizes the situation in the Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Turkish Ambassador to Russia Tanju Bilgic criticized the West’s attempts to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus.

This is stated in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s news release on the results of the meeting.

“A number of topical issues were discussed, primarily related to the situation in the South Caucasus. Mutual interest was expressed in continuing rhythmic work within the framework of the consultative regional platform “3+3” (Russia, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia with an “open door” for Georgia) as a key factor in strengthening stability and security in the Transcaucasus. The sides expressed their critical assessment of the attempts of the “collective West” to bring tension to this region and destabilize it for their own opportunistic interests,” the Russian Foreign Ministry’s news release said.