Pashinyan: We are moving from historical Armenia-Russia relations to real ones

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "Armenia-Russia interstate relations are not experiencing their best times.”

“But their importance for our statehood, sovereignty, security, and economy is hard to overestimate. Indeed, we have not made any wrong step in our relations with Russia. There is no place where our partners can blame us for not fulfilling our obligations. Unfortunately, the opposite cases are numerous.

We do not want to have disputes with Russia not only because we do not have the opportunity and strength to do so, but also because we appreciate the huge positive that was and is in our relations,” Nikol Pashinyan at the National Assembly today, presenting the government’s 2023 performance.

According to him, it is important to understand what is happening in Armenian-Russian relations and why:

“There is a transition from historical Armenia-Russia relations to real Armenia-Russia relations. It is sometimes as painful as our internal transformation from historical Armenia to real Armenia.”