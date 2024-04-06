Arayik Harutyunyan: “A full-scale hybrid war waged against us”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Arayik Harutyunyan, the head of Armenia’s Prime Minister’s Administration, said that “a large-scale hybrid war is being waged against us.”

Commenting on the Armenia-USA-European Union high-level trilateral meeting held in Brussels on April 5, he said that “the work being done should be doubled and tripled.”

“The efforts of each of us in establishing the state are invaluable. Therefore, despair should have no place in our lives.

A full-scale hybrid war is being waged against us to instill despair, which we have thus far resisted due to the composure and sanity of our public, correctly formulated problems.

The last crisis we overcame together defending our independence was last September.

They will try to trigger new crises with hybrid tools, to neutralize it we need to be protected from a large-scale fake attacks,” he said.