Russian MFA urges the Yerevan leadership “not to let the West deceive it”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry made statement in connection with the high-level Armenia-US-EU format meeting.

The statement reads:

“We consider the high-level Armenia-US-EU format meeting held in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as yet another attempt by the collective West to embroil the South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation. Irresponsible and destructive interference of extra-regional forces in the affairs of the South Caucasus, and the desire to drive a wedge between the countries of the region and their neighbours can have devastating consequences for stability, security and economic development in the region, and provoke the emergence of new dividing lines, as well as uncontrolled growth of tensions.

Clearly, the West wants to turn Armenia into a tool for implementing its extremely dangerous designs in the South Caucasus. We know that Washington and Brussels –under the guise of ephemeral promises – are pushing for Armenia to withdraw from the CSTO and the EAEU and the Russian military base and border guards to pull out from that region. We urge the Yerevan leadership not to let the West deceive it and to lead the country down a false path, which is fraught with the security vacuum, grave economic problems and population outflow. The amount of grant support announced by Brussels cannot compare with the multi-billion dollar benefits Armenia continues to receive from its interaction with Moscow and within the EAEU and the CIS. These factors have ensured a multiple increase in trade (fourfold since 2018) in recent years and, as a consequence, a record economic growth and improved well-being of the population.

We reiterate our commitment to comprehensively deepen and expand relations with Armenia based on the principles that are laid out in the foundational bilateral documents and agreements signed within common integration associations. We are convinced that the progressive development of the Russian-Armenian alliance will contribute to the realisation of the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Armenia and strengthening of the regional security and stability.

The West also does not abandon its attempts to destroy the fundamental basis of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalisation which relies on a set of trilateral statements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan made in 2020-2022, which envisage measures to unblock transport links and economic ties, to delimit the border, to draft a peace treaty, and to consolidate mutual trust through contacts of public leaders and experts. Under the pressure from Washington and Brussels, Yerevan suspended the implementation of these agreements, on many of which, particularly the issue of lifting the mutual transport blockade, the parties were close to adopting mutually acceptable solutions. Moscow remains ready to facilitate the long-awaited peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia in every possible way.

Regional and bilateral issues in the South Caucasus should be addressed in accordance with the principle of regional responsibility as agreed during the second meeting of the 3+3 Consultative Platform on October 23, 2023 in Tehran, where Armenia was a participant. We call on external players to respect these agreements, and the authorities in Yerevan to take into account the concerns of neighbouring states when pursuing their foreign policy”.