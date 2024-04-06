“Georgia risks pulling off its European path,” the U.S. states

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Matthew Miller stated today that the United States is deeply concerned by the” introduction of legislation in the Georgian parliament based on last year’s draft "foreign agents” law.

“The draft legislation poses a threat to civil society organizations whose work benefits the lives of everyday citizens of Georgia in areas such as health, education, and social support. It undermines Georgia’s commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration and risks pulling Georgia off its European path. We have made these concerns clear to the Georgian government,” Miller stated.