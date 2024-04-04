Aliyev reminds Blinken about “Assange case” and arrests of oppositionists in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani president’s press office continues to comment on the telephone conversation between Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The news release of the U.S. Department of State, in particular, noted:

“The Secretary reiterated the need for Azerbaijan to adhere to its international obligations and commitments regarding human rights and fundamental freedoms and urged the release of those unjustly detained.”

Today, Azerbaijani president’s press office disseminated the following news release:

“During the telephone conversation many issues were touched upon, including this one. President Ilham Aliyev noted that attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan under the pretext of human rights are absolutely unacceptable. We do not accept biased statements of a number of Western countries based on double standards on this issue. In this regard, the head of state reminded Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the arrest of opposition members in Armenia and even cases of their death in custody, as well as facts of human rights violations. He noted that in this context the silence of Western countries causes misunderstanding, and such facts are a clear example of double standards.”

Foreign Policy | 2024-04-04 07:20:41 Blinken-Aliyev phone conversation as presented by U.S. and Azerbaijan

During the telephone conversation Ilham Aliyev also touched upon the issue related to the famous journalist Julian Assange, who has been subjected to physical and moral torture for a long time precisely for his journalistic activity. He noted that the issue of Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States and his execution is being discussed. The head of state also added that it is necessary to consider the issue of human rights not only in a local, but also, in a global context.”