Blinken-Aliyev phone conversation as presented by U.S. and Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that there is no justification for increased tension on the border with Armenia.

The news release of the U.S. Department of State about the phone conversation between Blinken and Aliyev reads:

“The Secretary reinforced the importance of the U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral relationship and highlighted a growing number of partnership initiatives, including energy and climate priorities. Secretary Blinken and President Aliyev discussed the importance of advancing the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which would bring economic benefits to the entire region. The Secretary underscored that there is no justification for increased tension on the border and cautioned that aggressive actions and rhetoric from any side would undermine prospects for peace. The Secretary reiterated the need for Azerbaijan to adhere to its international obligations and commitments regarding human rights and fundamental freedoms and urged the release of those unjustly detained.”

The news release of the Azerbaijani president’s press office about the phone conversation, in particular, says:

“Antony Blinken said he had heard that the upcoming April 5 trilateral talks between the U.S., EU and Armenia had caused concern on the part of Baku, and he considered it important to clarify the issue.

The Secretary of State emphasized that the main topic of the meeting will be the economic development of Armenia.

Ilham Aliyev stated that he had received information that the talks would discuss providing military support to Armenia, the creation of military infrastructure in border areas with Azerbaijan, and arming Armenia through the EU’s European Peace Facility and at the expense of the U.S. budget.

The head of our state emphasized that such anti-Azerbaijani steps, including the French policy of arming Armenia, encourage an arms race in the region and will lead to provocations.

Antony Blinken underlined that the meeting on April 5 is not against Azerbaijan.

Discussions were also held regarding peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev said that the negotiations held in Berlin by the foreign ministers regarding the text of the peace agreement were beneficial in terms of advancing the process, and emphasized the need to accelerate the negotiations.

The head of state emphasized that the accusations voiced in the West about Azerbaijan intending to attack Armenia are completely baseless.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that the French Minister of Foreign Affairs told lies during a press conference held with Antony Blinken in Paris on April 2 by accusing Azerbaijan of not recognizing Armenia’s territorial integrity and posing a threat to Armenia.

The head of state highlighted Azerbaijan’s adherence to the statement adopted during the Prague meeting in 2022 and the Almaty Declaration.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, the non-transparent preparation, lack of inclusivity, and failure to postpone the trilateral meeting scheduled for April 5 between the United States, the European Union, and Armenia, despite Azerbaijan’s justified concerns, will lead to escalation of tension and creation of new dividing lines rather than peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.”