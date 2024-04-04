Gerasimov: “The West destroys the fundamentals of strategic stability”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said today that “Western countries are destroying the fundamentals of strategic stability.”
“Recent events testify to the West’s consistent destruction of the fundamentals of strategic stability and international security institutions,” Gerasimov said, opening the meeting of the CIS Committee of Chiefs of Staff in Moscow.
He noted that the meeting “is taking place against the backdrop of a rapidly changing military and political environment that tends to become more complex.”
