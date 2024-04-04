Russia urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to restore trilateral mechanisms

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to restore the work of trilateral dialogue mechanisms, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today.

“We believe that it is long past time for restoring the rhythmic work of the Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral mechanisms. We urge our partners to show political will, to resume contacts that proved their effectiveness in the formats, within the framework of which, with Russia’s assistance, we launched the search for effective solutions to the most difficult issues, including border delimitation, unblocking of transportation and logistics routes in the region, development of a peace treaty,” Zakharova said.

“Unlike the EU and the United States, which are engaged in extracting concessions from one side and threatening the other, we have always advocated a comprehensive, compromise settlement of the existing differences in the interests of establishing sustainable peace and prosperity in the current Caucasus. Our proposal remains on the table of negotiations,” she added.