“Azerbaijan disappointed with one-sided position of the US”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev stated that “Azerbaijan is disappointed with one-sided position of the United States.”

“Peace should be between Baku and Yerevan. We should understand each other’s problems, turn the page of confrontation and move forward. Countries such as France, for example, militarize Armenia on the one hand and talk about peace on the other. This cannot do any good. We are also disappointed by some statements and actions of the United States. They have taken a one-sided stance against Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said in an interview with Chinese Phoenix TV channel, quoted by Azerbaijani media.

“If you take unilateral actions, you cannot be a completely impartial party in the negotiation process. We appreciate good efforts. But we do not think there is a need for any kind of mediation,” Aliyev’s aide added.