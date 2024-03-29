Russian MFA: Visa-free regime with the EU to affect Armenia’s security

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that “the introduction of a visa-free regime between Armenia and the European Union will lead to an outflow of promising young people from the republic and will have a negative impact on the country’s security and economy.”

“This can be seen in the examples of Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, and, in fact, the Baltic states, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria, which have already joined the EU and the population of which is massively moving to more prosperous countries for low-paid jobs,” the Russian Foreign Ministry official told TASS.

Mediamax notes that the date of starting negotiations with the EU on visa-free regime for Armenian citizens has not been set yet.