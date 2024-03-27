Baku concerned about the agenda of Pashinyan’s upcoming meeting with von der Leyen and Blinken

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Baku is concerned that the agenda of the upcoming April 5 meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister, the President of the European Commission and the U.S. Secretary of State includes the issue of military support to Yerevan.

“Having been a victim of armed aggression, occupation and ethnic cleansing for almost 30 years, Azerbaijan has never received such unconditional support from the EU and the US,” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said, commenting on the upcoming meeting.

“Another cause for concern is the French-led campaign aimed at militarizing Armenia, which also includes new promises to increase military supplies, including lethal and offensive weapons. Another EU member state, Greece, has recently made statements about deepening military cooperation with Armenia. In addition, plans to provide military assistance to Armenia under the European Peace Facility and reports that the April 5 meeting includes military components raise additional concerns and undermine peace-building efforts in the region,” the diplomat said.

He reminded that after the expiration of the initial two-month term, the short-term EU monitoring mission was transformed into the EU Mission to Armenia without Azerbaijan’s consent, with a significant extension of the term and a much larger number of observers.

“Since then, the mission has actively been used as a tool of anti-Azerbaijani propaganda. Besides, Canada’s accession to EUMA de facto resembles a NATO mission,” Hajizada said.

“The EU has been urged to take all necessary measures to ensure that EUMA acts strictly as a neutral, civilian and unarmed mission in accordance with its stated mandate and refrains from any activity directed against Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity or affecting its legitimate security interests in any other way,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.