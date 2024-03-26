Pashinyan: Turkey can both promote and threaten a number of processes

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Turkey’s official rhetoric can both promote and threaten a number of processes.

“Turkey is a regional player, and it is natural to expect that it should have a balanced position regarding various developments in the region. Armenia expects that Turkey’s rhetoric will not be aimed at increasing regional tension, but will promote dialogue and cooperation in the region,” Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with the Greek daily Kathimerini.

He noted that Armenia and Turkey have started the process of normalization of relations aimed at the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries and the complete opening of the interstate border.

“Within the framework of this process, an agreement was reached to open the Armenia-Turkey land border for third country citizens and individuals with diplomatic passports. We really believe that the implementation of this agreement will positively contribute to regional dynamics,” Pashinyan said.