Pashinyan, Von der Leyen and Blinken due to meet on April 5

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet on April 5 in Brussels.

Speaking to Armenpress, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said that the ways of trilateral cooperation contributing to the development of Armenia will be discussed during the meeting.

“The event also aims to strengthen Armenia’s resilience. There will be an opportunity to talk about the event in more detail in the near future,” Grigoryan added.