Alen Simonyan: Armenia seeks support from all EU member states

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan, said that “we are committed to deepen cooperation with the EU and look forward to renewed partnership priorities that will reflect our joint approaches.”

Speaking at the 11th plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, Alen Simonyan said:

“Despite the security challenges Armenia has faced in recent months, we are steadfast in our determination to build a society that fully reflects our values; values we share with the EU.”

The National Assembly speaker thanked the EU Council for deploying and further expanding the EU civilian mission in Armenia.

“We look forward to starting a dialogue on visa liberalization. This will be another turning point in Armenia-EU cooperation, which, along with promoting people-to-people contacts, will send a very important political message to the people of Armenia.

Regional security and development and diversification of Armenia’s defense capabilities remain a priority for us. In this regard, we highlight the importance of providing support to Armenia through the European peace instrument, at the same time we seek support from all EU member states,” Alen Simonyan said.