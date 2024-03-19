Pashinyan: We expect NATO’s support to the peace process - Mediamax.am

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “Armenia is interested in developing the existing political dialogue with NATO and expanding the partnership with the Alliance and its separate member states.”

“We hope that the new format of Armenia-NATO cooperation, the new individually adapted partnership program, will be approved soon.

 

We expect the solid support of the international community, including NATO, to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan that will reject the policy of coercion and threat,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Yerevan.

 

Pashinyan and Stoltenberg discuss Armenia-NATO partnership

In turn, Jens Stoltenberg noted that “NATO supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia and peaceful aspirations.”

 

“Armenia and Azerbaijan have a chance to achieve lasting peace after years of conflict,” he stressed.

