Pashinyan and Stoltenberg discuss Armenia-NATO partnership

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted today NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Government’s press office reports that during the face-to-face conversation, the interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-NATO partnership.

 

They also exchanged views on regional processes and touched upon Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty discussions.

