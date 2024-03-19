Pashinyan and Stoltenberg discuss Armenia-NATO partnership

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted today NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Government’s press office reports that during the face-to-face conversation, the interlocutors discussed issues related to Armenia-NATO partnership.
They also exchanged views on regional processes and touched upon Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty discussions.
