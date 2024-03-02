Baku expects Armenia to provide “proper explanations on legal documents”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said today at a diplomatic forum in Antalya that “we expect Armenia to provide proper explanations on legal as well as constitutional documents.”

“We expect comprehensive explanations on Armenia’s legal and constitutional framework, which still contains an element of “miatsum” (unification) and territorial claims. A genuine commitment on the Armenian side is needed to advance the interim agenda. At the same time, we must remain vigilant to potential new developments. Unfortunately, there is a contradictory trend of geopolitical influence spreading, which leads to the emergence of new dividing lines. It is extremely important to take this seriously,” Trend quoted Hajiyev as saying.

He noted that “the Azerbaijani side shows readiness and political determination to transform the region and turn the South Caucasus into a region of peace, security and cooperation.”

“President Ilham Aliyev has proposed an integrated model of the South Caucasus, an initiative to unite Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia on one platform. Our agenda also emphasizes regional responsibility, which means that all three countries should actively participate in and contribute to regional initiatives. This implies accepting responsibility for the sake of regional cooperation. We have successfully created a model of fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and Armenia could benefit from this experience,” Hajiyev added.

“A peace treaty should not be concluded merely for the sake of a treaty. There must be a real and genuine intention to achieve peace. In this regard, Azerbaijan also emphasizes the bilateral aspect of a peace treaty. Peace in the region lies between Baku and Yerevan, not in Paris or Brussels or anywhere else,” he said.