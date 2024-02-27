Armenian PM pays working visit to Greece - Mediamax.am

Armenian PM pays working visit to Greece


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Greece on a working visit.

The Government’s press service reported that during the visit Nikol Pashinyan will meet with the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Speaker of the Parliament Konstantinos Tassoulas.

