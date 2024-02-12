Baku says EU mission in Armenia used as propaganda against Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Ambassador Peter Mihalko has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, where he was expressed concern over the activities of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia.

“The activity of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, contrary to the initially reached agreements, raises serious concern. It was noted that the said mission, contrary to its stated goals of contributing to regional stability and trust building between Azerbaijan and Armenia, is widely used as a means of propaganda against Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.