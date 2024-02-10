Armenian FM says demarcation should be based on the most recent USSR maps

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the demarcation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be carried out on the basis of the most recent and legitimate maps of the USSR.

Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that he said this at the meeting with his French counterpart Stéphane Séjourné on February 9 in Paris.

“Issues related to the security situation in the South Caucasus were thoroughly discussed. Armenia’s Foreign Affairs Minister presented the country’s vision regarding the establishment of stability and peace in the region. Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the key principles in the process of settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, particularly the importance of respect toward territorial integrity and inseparability of borders, sovereignty, as well as the need to ensure greater certainty in order to implement the further demarcation process on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration and the most recent and legitimate maps of the USSR,” the news release reads.