Armenian FM to attend EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be in Brussels on December 11-12 on a working visit.
The Foreign Ministry’s press office reported that Ararat Mirzoyan is invited to participate in the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
Armenia’s foreign minister will also participate in the EU Eastern Partnership Foreign Affairs Ministerial meeting.
Bilateral meetings are also scheduled.
