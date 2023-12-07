Aliyev mocks EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev described today the statements of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as "absolutely unacceptable”.
Speaking at “Karabakh: Returning home after 30 years. Achievements and Challenges” conference, Aliyev said that Borrell spoke about the departure of 150,000 Armenians from Nagorno Karabakh, “when the Armenians themselves state about 100,000.”
“That’s a lie. Tomorrow Borrell can announce about 200,000 people who left, depending on what dream he will see,” the Azerbaijani president said.
Ilham Aliyev said that he is rather surprised that the Spanish Josep Borrell can “defend the separatists” in case when Spain suffered a lot from separatism.
