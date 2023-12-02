“Crossroads of Peace” project presented to Borrell - Mediamax.am

1909 views

“Crossroads of Peace” project presented to Borrell


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan presented the "Crossroads of Peace” project to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

At the meeting held in Skopje on November 29 the interlocutors also discussed security issues in the South Caucasus.

 

“Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts aimed at deterring any claims against territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia and implementation of regional inclusive programs and establishment of lasting stability,” the Armenian ministry said in a news release.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

World | December 2, 2023 10:55
Wings of Tatev recognized as the “World's Leading Cable Car Ride”

Foreign Policy | December 1, 2023 12:02
Armen Grigoryan to leave for the US

Foreign Policy | November 30, 2023 14:47
Peskov: Russia considers Armenia an ally
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023