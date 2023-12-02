“Crossroads of Peace” project presented to Borrell

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan presented the "Crossroads of Peace” project to the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

At the meeting held in Skopje on November 29 the interlocutors also discussed security issues in the South Caucasus.

“Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts aimed at deterring any claims against territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia and implementation of regional inclusive programs and establishment of lasting stability,” the Armenian ministry said in a news release.