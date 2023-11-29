Alen Simonyan says “ball is in Azerbaijan’s court”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The chairman of Armenia’s National Assembly Alen Simonyan said today that "the peace agreement with Azerbaijan can be signed within the next 15 days, if Baku demonstrates political will.”

“Today is November 28, in case of wish, the peace agreement can be signed within the next 15 days, if the government of Azerbaijan really demonstrates political will. We can say that we have reached an agreement on almost all fundamental issues,” he said speaking with reporters.

The parliament speaker noted that the Armenian side is heading for peace with full responsibility:

“I don’t understand why Azerbaijan avoids meetings of different formats. I don’t understand what the delaying will give to Azerbaijan and the region, when they talk about peace, but refuse to sign. The ball is in Azerbaijan’s court.”