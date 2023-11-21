Azerbaijan offers Armenian side to meet on the border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan stated today that "Baku is ready for direct negotiations with Yerevan to conclude peace treaty as soon as possible.”

The Azerbaijani ministry expressed regret that it took 2.5 months for Armenia to respond to Baku’s proposals. According to the Azerbaijani ministry, this fact has “seriously stalled the peace process.”

“Such stagnation in the peace process does not contribute to peace and prosperity in the region.

We believe that both countries should decide together on their future relations. Both countries are responsible for the continuation of the peace process, including choosing a mutually acceptable location or deciding to meet at the state border,” the Azerbaijani ministry said in a statement.