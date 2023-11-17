U.S. and EU discuss with Armenia its reproachment with transatlantic allies

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State James O’Brien said that the United States and the European Union wish Armenia’s rapprochement with transatlantic allies and are working on a plan to ensure it.

TASS reports that speaking at a November 15 hearing on the Future of Nagorno-Karabakh at the at the Foreign Relations Committee of the U.S. Congress, the American diplomat said:

“The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that she intends to hold a meeting with the U.S. and Armenia with the aim of bringing Armenia closer to their communities. I discussed this matter with Armenian Prime Minister a few days ago, and we are now trying to develop its model.”

“Given the geographical proximity, the offer that the EU can make in terms of trade preferences, economic cooperation and access to the single market is incredibly important. We can help with that,” O’Brien said. He noted that the allies are “halfway there.”

The Assistant Secretary of State added that the U.S. and Europe are also working on additional measures to ensure Armenia’s security.

“We are considering all the tools we have. I’m not going to predict whether there will be decisions on sanctions, but it is certainly one element of our arsenal,” he noted.