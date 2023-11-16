“Armenia’s attempt to sit on two chairs not to lead to anything good”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that “the West, whose plans regarding Ukrain completely failed, is now clinging to Armenia with the same animal-like grip.”

“It tries to tear it away from Russia. What does it mean? We are sovereign states, all interstate agreements have been signed voluntarily. Moreover, these documents, unlike much that the West promises, give concrete results, like the bonuses Armenia receives as a state - economic, financial, energy,” Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow.

“Apparently, the Armenian authorities have forgotten that the country’s welfare was largely based on the bonuses it gained from cooperation with Russia and membership in the EAEU. These are actual numbers and facts, unlike many empty statements and promises given by the West.

Our partners ask us to preserve all this, while taking steps, particularly in security sector, which harm bilateral relations and ignore Russia’s interests. What should we call this? If this is an attempt to sit on two chairs, it has never led to anything good,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.