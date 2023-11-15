Pashinyan explains why he will not attend the upcoming CSTO summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that Armenia will not participate in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) scheduled for November 23 in Minsk "for various reasons.”

Foreign Policy | 2023-11-14 11:48:39 Armenian PM not to attend CSTO summit

“We did not refuse, but we made a decision not to participate in those specific events for various reasons. I am not preparing the soil for anything, because that soil either exists or it does not, regardless of our preparation.

The most important record of our positions related to the processes taking place in the CSTO is that, unfortunately, the CSTO, despite its legally binding obligations, did not respond properly to Armenia’s security challenges, and this has repeated several times.

The biggest problem is that the CSTO refuses to register its area of responsibility in Armenia, which may mean that by silently participating in these sessions under these conditions, we can join the logic that may question the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, which we cannot allow. This is the reason why we make such decisions to give ourselves and CSTO time to think about what to do next,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the parliament-government question-and-answer session.