Lukashenko advises Pashinyan “not to hurry”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko suggested that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan “should not hurry”.

BelTA news agency reports that this was said by the press secretary of the Belarusian head of state, Natalya Eismont asked to comment on the telephone conversation between the leaders of the two countries, during which Nikol Pashinyan informed that he would not participate in the CSTO summit in Minsk on November 22.

“Bearing in mind his experience and actions taken by some other prominent politicians in similar situations, the president suggested that the prime minister of Armenia should not hurry, should not make hasty decisions but should seriously think about the next steps, which may be aimed at disintegration,” Eismont noted.

In May this year, Alexander Lukashenko spoke about “the importance of unity in the CSTO to preserve the sovereignty and independence of its member states.”

“I am sure that the motto of the Belarusian chairmanship “Through solidarity and cooperation towards peace and security” chimes in with aspirations of all members of the CSTO. In this regard, the question of the unity in the organization cannot be ignored. During its chairmanship Belarus aims to take the necessary steps to boost solidarity of the CSTO states. We need to remove existing disagreements if we want to strengthen the organization, ensure security and stability in its area of responsibility. Don’t let a rupture occur at this critical moment in our history. The powers-that-be are trying to re-divide the world, and we are in the middle of it. We must stick together. There is no other alternative for preserving the sovereignty and independence of our states,” Lukashenko said.