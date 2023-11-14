New building of Armenian embassy officially inaugurated in London - Mediamax.am

New building of Armenian embassy officially inaugurated in London


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry

Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official opening ceremony of the new building of the Armenian embassy in the United Kingdom took place on November 13 within the framework of the official visit of Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to the United Kingdom.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry reports that Timothy Minto, the Minister of State in the Department for Business and Trade, attended the ceremony on behalf of the UK government.

Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry

In his speech, Ararat Mirzoyan, in particular, said:

 

“As we cut the ribbon today we not only open a building, but lay a new foundation for deepening our relations. We are reaffirming our commitments to deepen our political dialogue, our economic and cultural ties. It is also an interesting coincidence that immediately after this opening ceremony we are going to launch a new level in our bilateral relations, we are going to launch a strategic dialogue between the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom.”

