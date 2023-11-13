“We are here historically and are not going anywhere,” Lavrov says - Mediamax.am

“We are here historically and are not going anywhere,” Lavrov says


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that “the European Union does not hide its intentions to restrain us in every possible way, to “push” us out of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.”

“It will not work. We are here historically and we are not going anywhere. Our partners and allies know this very well,” Lavrov said in response to a question of a Rossiya TV correspondent.

